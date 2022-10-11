Paddy Considine says he won’t watch latest episode of ‘House Of The Dragon’

Paddy Considine has said he won’t watch the latest episode of House Of The Dragon, as he’s “one of those people” who doesn’t like watching himself.

In the eighth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel series which aired on Sunday (October 9), King Viserys Targaryen (Considine) pulled off his gold half-mask to reveal that his face had succumbed to the disease he had suffered with throughout the season.

This disease later results in his death, as confirmed in a trailer for the next episode, titled ‘The Green Council’, where it’s proclaimed that “the King is dead”.

Asked if he’d seen his final episode by The New York Times, Considine said: “No, I haven’t, and I’m not sure if I ever will.”

He added: “I haven’t seen anything beyond episode two, really. Some people don’t like to watch themselves, and I’m one of those people. It’s debilitating. I tend to just stay away. I’m sure somebody will show me a photograph.”

The actor also indicated he wouldn’t be returning to the show via flashbacks moving forward, adding: “I think he’s my favourite character I’ve ever played. But I would struggle with that. His story has been told. He made his impact. He was the peaceful king that everybody thought was a bore, and he brought some love and compassion to the show.

“I don’t know what more you could do with that. So I think this is the end.”

Considine recently revealed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R Martin sent him a text praising his performance in the role.

“I got a text message that simply said: ‘Your Viserys is better than my Viserys,” he told GQ Hype.

HBO renewed House Of The Dragon for a second season in August, after the first episode debuted to 20million viewers in the US.