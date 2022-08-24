House Of The Dragon star Paddy Considine has opened up about the show’s brutal labour scene.

in the season premiere of the Game of Thrones spinoff, one climactic scene sees Queen Aemma die by C-section.

Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, discussed the “tough” shoot in a roundtable attended by Insider.

“It was very emotional,” he said. “In fact, it was a lot more brutal and a lot more emotional than it ends up in the final episode. And I wasn’t sure about that when I first saw it.”

In the scene, Viserys has to decide for Aemma that she must have a C-section in order for her baby to survive, as a mester says she won’t be able to give birth naturally.

He continued: “Maybe it was too much because Viserys is utterly devastated, and maybe that was too much to show early on. I think they really cut it down really well.”

House of the Dragon became the most-watched HBO premiere of all time after it debuted on the network last weekend.

The first episode drew almost 10million viewers when it aired on Sunday night (August 21) on HBO Max, according to WarnerMedia.

The network reports 9.986million households tuned in across the US alone to watch the season premiere, marking the largest audience to watch any new original series in the history of HBO.

House Of The Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and has received positive early reviews.