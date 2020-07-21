Paddy McGuinness to host new BBC One music game show

Paddy McGuinness has signed on to host a new game show on BBC One, I Can See Your Voice.

The Take Me Out host will be fronting the music game show, which sees contestants guess each other’s singing abilities – before hearing each other sing – in order to win a cash prize.

A panel of celebrities will offer hints and judge, as lip syncing challenges will point contestants in the right direction to guess correctly.

Once a singer has been chosen by the contestants, they will perform a duet with a guest musician – revealing whether they were chosen correctly or not.

On his involvement in the show, McGuinness said, “A show like this doesn’t come along very often so I am thrilled to have been asked to host I Can See Your Voice.

“It’s bonkers, silly and the ultimate family night in. Everyone can play along at home and I’m looking forward to welcoming the good and the bad to our stage.”

I Can See Your Voice is based on a game show format which began in South Korea before being adapted for the UK.

“The show has been a huge success around the world so here’s to making it one to watch in the UK in 2021,” Paddy McGuinness added.

There is no word on confirmed celebrity panelists or determined contestants yet, and the release date is limited to 2021 for now without a more specific timeline yet.