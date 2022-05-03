Palpatine might be coming back in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

The character of Emperor Palpatine could return to the Star Wars universe in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The notorious villain was most recently brought back to life in body form by Ian McDiarmid in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

McDiarmid recently teased the return of the evil Sith Lord at a panel during a recent edition of the Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention.

“There’s a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active,” McDiarmid teased, according to SWNN.

“Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence.”

Fans have been speculating that the actor is pointing towards Palpatine returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27.

A series of first-look images of the show, which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, was released earlier this year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of the 2005 Star Wars film Revenge Of The Sith, where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up,” McGregor said of the new series.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on Disney+ on May 24, with subsequent episodes due to air weekly.