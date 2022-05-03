NewsTV News

Palpatine might be coming back in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Ian McDiarmid has teased that the notorious villain might be returning to the Star Wars universe

By Ella Kemp
Palpatine Star Wars
Palpatine

The character of Emperor Palpatine could return to the Star Wars universe in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The notorious villain was most recently brought back to life in body form by Ian McDiarmid in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

McDiarmid recently teased the return of the evil Sith Lord at a panel during a recent edition of the Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention.

“There’s a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active,” McDiarmid teased, according to SWNN.

“Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence.”

Fans have been speculating that the actor is pointing towards Palpatine returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27.

A series of first-look images of the show, which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, was released earlier this year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of the 2005 Star Wars film Revenge Of The Sith, where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up,” McGregor said of the new series.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on Disney+ on May 24, with subsequent episodes due to air weekly.

