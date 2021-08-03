Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson took three hours per day to complete, Pam and Tommy hair stylist Barry Lee Moe has revealed.

Speaking to Variety after filming wrapped last Friday (July 30), Moe spoke about the extensive wig supply on the Hulu comedy series about the leaked sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

“We ended up using 25 wigs in the end. Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters,” he explained.

“Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig,” Moe added of Sebastian Stan, who plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. “We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks.”

Of James’ elaborate transformation into Pamela Anderson, Moe said her hair and makeup took “anywhere from three to five hours every morning before we even started filming.”

Meanwhile, Courtney Love recently shared her thoughts on the forthcoming series, calling it “fucking outrageous”.

The Hole frontwoman explained that she had been in the studio with bandmates Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur when the sex tape was leaked.

“The lone women in many recording studios in LA where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude,” she wrote. “Guffaws, it was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.”

Love added that she had recently been approached for permission to use one of her Rolling Stone covers in “this piece of shit”. “I said ‘fuck no’,” she said. “Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing.

“My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is. #vile.”