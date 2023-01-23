Pamela Anderson has alleged that Tim Allen flashed his penis at her on the set of Home Improvement when she was 23.

The allegation was made as part of the star’s new memoir Love, Pamela, the star claiming that the incident took place on her first day of filming. Allen has denied the allegation.

Anderson writes (via Variety): “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen responded in a statement to Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson appeared alongside Allen in the first two seasons of Home Improvement between 1991 and 1993 in the role of Lisa, before going on to star in Baywatch.

Meanwhile, Anderson recently revealed that she refused to read a letter sent to her by Lily James, who portrayed her in last year’s TV series Pam & Tommy, which documents how her sex tape with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was leaked.

The star told The New York Times that things were “already hurtful enough the first time,” adding: “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalising off that thing?”

While James reached out to her as she wanted to “honour” her, Anderson decided not to respond, and instead scanned a copy of the letter and left it unread in her inbox.

Netflix are due to release a new documentary on the sex tape scandal, called Pamela: A Love Story, which will give Anderson’s account of the saga.

“An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother,” the official synopsis reads.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.