"Julian Assange is the world's most innocent man"

Pamela Anderson has spoken out once again in defence of Julian Assange following her first visit to see the Wikileaks founder in prison.

Last month saw Assange arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had been claiming refuge for the last seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped. He was then found guilty of failing to surrender to the court while facing US federal conspiracy charges related to one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets. He was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for a bail violation, while fighting extradition to the United States.

Speaking out last month, Baywatch actor Anderson said Assange’s arrest was a ploy by the UK government to act as “a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit”. Now, she has shared her thoughts on his case after seeing him in Belmarsh prison.

“I love him, I can’t imagine what he has been going through,” she said (via Sky News). “He does not deserve to be in a supermax prison. He has never committed a violent act. He is an innocent person.”

She continued: “It is going to be a long fight and he deserves our support. He needs our support, so whatever anyone can do – maybe write to him, encourage him.

“We just have to keep fighting, because it is unfair. He has sacrificed so much to bring the truth out and we deserve the truth.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

She also shared an open letter on Twitter, describing Assange as “the world’s most innocent man”.

“He is treated as the world’s most dangerous man to in order to make him a criminal without him ever having done anything whatever wrong,” she wrote. “This is misrule of law in operation – the world’s most famous victim.”

She continued: “People don’t even know why they’re mad at him. They say he’s bad. Justice depends on public opinion.”

Anderson added that Assange was “really cut off from everybody” and has not been able to speak to his children. His lawyer Mr Hrafnsson continued: “This is not justice. This is an abomination.”

Defending Assange back in 2017, Anderson said: “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this.

“I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

Assange’s arrest was made possible last month following the Ecuador’s president withdrawal of his asylum after Assange allegedly committed repeated violations of international conventions. WikiLeaks have argued, however, that this was “in violation of international law”.

Assange has pleaded “not guilty” to the 2012 charge of failing to surrender to the court.