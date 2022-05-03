Paramount+ streaming service coming to the UK next month

Paramount+ has revealed when the streaming service will become available to audiences in the UK and Ireland.

The platform was initially launched in the US in March 2021 and has since gone out to Canada, Australia and a number of Nordic countries.

It was previously announced that Paramount+ would be coming to the UK this year, but no specific date was confirmed. Now, however, it’s been revealed that the service will arrive on June 22.

The news was announced on Tuesday (May 3) via the service’s official UK and Ireland social media channels.

A Mountain of Entertainment. Launches 22nd June. pic.twitter.com/qYyOc76xeT — Paramount+ UK & Ireland (@ParamountPlusUK) May 3, 2022

Confirming the launch date, Paramount+ shared a short clip of the shows that will soon become available to audiences in the UK and Ireland.

While the official lineup of shows has not yet been announced, the short teaser includes footage from the likes of the Halo TV series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Offer, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Billions, Scream, Ray Donovan: The Movie and many more original productions.

Paramount+ will be available on Sky platforms in the UK and Ireland, while Sky Cinema subscribers will acquire the service for no extra charge.

Pricing details for the UK are yet to be confirmed, but in the US, users can pay a monthly rate of $4.99 for an ad-supported version of the service, or $9.99 for the ad-free version.

On expanding the streaming service’s coverage across the world, Raffaele Annecchino, the President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International told Variety: “This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023.

“With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”