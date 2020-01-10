‘Parasite’ to be adapted for HBO TV series

The award-winning film Parasite is reportedly close to being signed off by HBO for a limited series.

Bong Joon-ho, who wrote and directed the acclaimed horror-action film, is teaming up with Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession) for a limited series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a deal has not yet been done but HBO came out on top following a fierce bidding war with Netflix for the rights.

Last week Parasite took home the Golden Globe for best motion picture in a foreign language. The Korean film won the 2019 Palme d’Or and is tipped for an Oscar.

Advertisement

The film follows a family who embed themselves into the lives of their wealthy employers before things turn deadly.

It’s unclear if the limited series will be a follow-up to the movie or an English-language remake. Joon-ho and Adam McKay will both executive produce the series.

In other news, Joon-ho has said he’d never direct a Marvel movie because he can’t get on board with the “tight-fitting” costumes..

“I have a personal problem,” he told Variety. “I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes.