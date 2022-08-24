Korean adaptation of ‘Parasyte’ manga by ‘Train To Busan’ director is going ahead at Netflix

A Korean adaptation of the manga series Parasyte, helmed by Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, is currently in the works at Netflix.

Titled Parasyte: The Grey, the adaptation of the manga series is set in a world where humans wage war against unidentified parasitic life-forms. The series will be produced by Wow Point and Climax Studio, the production company behind Hellbound and 2021 military procedural D.P., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A separate report by Deadline adds that Jeon So-nee (When My Love Blooms) is set to star as Jeong Su-in, who begins to co-exist with a parasite that fails to completely take over her brain. She will be joined by Koo Kyo-hwan (D.P.) as Seol Kang-woo, a man tracking down parasites in order to find his missing sister.

Lee Jung-hyun (The Admiral: Roaring Currents) is also set to join the main cast as Choi Jun-kyung, the leader of a task force battling parasites.

Parasyte: The Grey will be available for streaming worldwide on Netflix, though a release date for the series has yet to be announced.

In other K-drama news, ABC has ordered a new series titled The Company You Keep, based on the 2019 Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!. The series will be executive-produced by This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, who will also star in the series alongside Catherine Haena Kim.