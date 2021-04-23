Paris Jackson set to appear in next season of ‘American Horror Story’

Paris Jackson is reportedly set to appear in upcoming new season of American Horror Story.

According to TMZ, the singer, actor and sole daughter of Michael Jackson will appear in at least one episode of the 10th season of the beloved horror series.

Details about her character as well as the exact number of episodes she will guest star in have not yet been revealed, but news of her inclusion comes after creator Ryan Murphy teased the show’s 10th season last month with an Instagram video showing off the American Horror Story: Double Feature title card.

While there’s no news on the plot yet, Murphy teased in the clip that it will feature “Two horrifying stories … One season. One by the sea … One by the sand”.

Jackson will join Sarah Paulson and Macaulay Culkin in the series, as well as returning franchise fan favourites Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

Jackson’s role in American Horror Story: Double Feature is not her first foray into the horror genre. In 2019, she opened Season 3 of VH1’s Scream: The TV Series, based on Wes Craven’s acclaimed teen slasher film series.

Earlier this month, Jackson discussed her upbringing, saying that she was taught the value of having “solid morals” and earning privileges.

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe’s daughter explained in a new interview that she and her siblings were taught: “Do what you can to leave this place better than how you found it.”

She told the Evening Standard: “We were very privileged growing up, but when it came to things like getting toys and going on the rides, we had to earn that.”

Meanwhile, The Struts have teamed up with Paris Jackson on new song ‘Low Key In Love’.