Watch Park Hee-soon, Kim Hyun-joo and more star in grim new teaser for ‘Trolley’

SBS has dropped a brand-new teaser for its upcoming Korean drama Trolley, starring Kim Hyun-joo and Park Hee-soon.

Trolley is described as a mystery romance drama that tells the tale of National Assemblyman Nam Joong-do (Park) and his wife Kim Hye-joo (Kim), who own a book repair shop. In spite of Hye-joo’s pursuit of a peaceful life and Joong-do’s confidence in making the world a better place, the couple are confronted by dark secrets from Hye-joo’s life that pose challenges and dilemma.

The brand-new teaser, released by Korean cable network SBS on December 6, teases the mysterious secret surrounding Hye-joo’s past. The disembodied voice of an unknown woman confronts her: “Kim Hye-joo, you should have lived in hiding. Did you think nobody would recognise you?” Joong-do finds out about his wife’s past, promising to protect her, as the pair stick together through thick and thin to protect each other.

Trolley is slated to premiere via SBS on December 19, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 10pm KST. The series will also be simulcast on Netflix globally.

Aside from Trolley’s leading pair, the upcoming series will also star Juvenile Justice and Grid’s Kim Moo-yeol as Joong-do’s fastidious chief of staff Jang Woo-jae, as well as Juvenile Justice co-star Jung Soo-bin as the enigmatic Kim Soo-bin, described as an uninvited guest who consistently puts her safety and survival above all else.

Other actors set to appear on the series in supporting roles include Ryu Hyun-kyung (Cheer Up, Doctor Detective) and Ki Tae-young, who previously starred in Make Your Wish and The Virtual Bride. Ki’s role in Trolley will mark his first project since 2019’s Mother of Mine.

Actress Kim Sae-ron was initially cast in the role of Kim Soo-bin on Trolley, however withdrew from the production after she was booked under charges of a drunk driving incident in May. According to SBS, “Kim Sae-ron’s agency has sent [the network] their intention to have her drop out of the K-drama alongside their apology”.