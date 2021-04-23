Aubrey Plaza has spoken about what the future might look like for Parks And Recreation if it was ever to make a return.

The acclaimed American comedy series, which starred Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Aziz Ansari, ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015, before returning in 2020 for a one-off pandemic special, shot via Zoom.

Fans of Parks And Rec have long hoped it would return for another season, and while that hasn’t happened yet, Plaza, who starred as April Ludgate in the show, thinks if there is ever a revival it would probably be in the form of a movie.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, the actor was asked whether Parks And Rec, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, will ever return for another season.

“Not that I know of,” she answered. “You never know what Mike Schur has up his sleeve, and I know there is such a culture now of rebooting things. So I would not be shocked if I got a phone call about it. But I would think it would be more like ‘Let’s make a movie’ because there’s just so many of us.

She added: “I don’t think they could lock down Chris Pratt for seven years again. But I’ll never say never.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Plaza talked about her role in Guy Ritchie’s yet-to-be-titled new comedy spy film.

Advertisement

“My character just became the favourite so I think they’re just gonna name the movie after me,” she joked about the untitled film. “I think it’s gonna be called Sarah Fidel: 0069.”

The film stars Jason Statham, and Plaza revealed that working with the enigmatic leading man was a joy. “He’s delightful,” she said. “I made him laugh a lot. He’s just a guy, looking at a girl, holding a gun, and murdering you.”

Meanwhile, fans of Parks And Recreation have been remembering US President Joe Biden’s two cameo appearances on the show.

In January, Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Soon after, ‘Leslie Knope’ started to trend on social media as fans remembered the time Biden met Knope, played by Amy Poehler, who was a Biden super-fan in the show.