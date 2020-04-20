Former Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz has admitted a Jean-Ralphio Saperstein spin-off likely wouldn’t work because a full 30 minutes of him would be “too annoying”.

The actor, who recently starred in Standing Up, Falling Down, portrayed the recurring character on the sitcom between 2010 and 2015, who was notable for his wannabe baller lifestyle.

Speaking to NME, Schwartz explained that when the show ended some fans suggested that Jean-Ralphio and the wider Saperstein family should get their own show.

Advertisement

“I remember when the show was ending, some fans said what about a Saperstein spin-off with Jenny [Slate] and Henry [Winkler] and Ben, and I was like ‘oh’,” he recalled.

“And [creator] Mike [Schur] brought it up once and he was like, ‘you can’t have too much Jean-Ralphio, otherwise he’ll get too annoying’.

“Not annoying — there’s a certain amount of Jean-Ralphio that’s the perfect amount of Jean-Ralphio. If you extend that, I feel that the audience will start doubting their [wishes that] ‘we should make a whole 30 minutes of this!’.”

However, Schwartz did admit he wouldn’t turn down a spin-off if the opportunity were to arise, adding: “If there was ever a person to do this it’s Mike Schur that could pull it off.

Advertisement

“I loved that character and I loved that writing and cast. Jenny Slate as my sister and Henry Winkler as my dad. I would be hard-pressed to ever say no to anything like that”.

Nevertheless, the actor stressed that he “can’t imagine a world where the public is ready 30 straight minutes of singing in somebody’s ear”.

Standing Up, Falling Down is available on Digital Download now.