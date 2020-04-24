‘Parks And Recreation’ cast members to reunite for one-off special for COVID-19 relief

Chris Pratt, Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman and other cast members of popular comedy-drama Parks And Recreation will reunite for a one-off episode of the US television show to raise funds in aid of COVID-19 support.

NBC have announced the cast of the series will reunite for a half-hour scripted special, airing on April 30.

In a special video posted to Twitter today (April 24), actress Poehler announced the special episode of Parks And Recreation would be filmed from inside each participating actors’ home as the cast is currently in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the announcement below.

Poehler revealed that money raised from the one-off episode would be donated to not-for-profit charity Feeding America as part of their COVID-19 relief fund.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

Almost all the original cast members, including Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta, will take part. NBC have said to expect a few guest stars from the original show as well.

As reported by Variety, the script for the one-off special draws from current events, as lead character Leslie Knope (Poehler) remains determined to stay connected to her friends and colleagues in a time of social distancing.

Parks And Recreation, the show that followed the antics of the staff at the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, finished its seven-season run in 2015 and was nominated for a handful of Emmy and Golden Globe awards throughout its tenure.