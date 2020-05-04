‘Parks & Recreation’ reunion raises $2.8m for coronavirus relief

Parks and Recreation‘s reunion special managed to raise a huge amount of money in the fight against coronavirus.

The one-off half-hour charity special, which saw the show’s original cast reunite over video call, took in a tally of $2.8m (£2.25m) for food charity Feeding America.

The total haul also includes matched donations from State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, as well as the producers, writers and cast of the show.

Taking part in the special were the likes of Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman and Rashida Jones, who all reprised their characters Leslie Knope, Andy Dwyer, April Ludgate, Ron Swanson and Anne Perkins, respectively.

Rob Lowe (Chris), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Jerry) also took part.

As part of proceedings, Pratt’s character Andy sang ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ in tribute to beloved miniature horse Li’l Sebastian.

The characters also revealed how they had been coping with social distancing measures, and also paid tribute to some of the show’s most iconic moments.

The show’s main cast previously reunited last year, where the possibility of a revival was left open.

“I am so not cool, so from minute one I’ve been like I’m down. Tell me where to go, I’ll clear my schedule” Poehler said. “I mean, [co-creator] Mike Schur currently produces and writes on, I think, 14 shows, so it’ll really be whenever he is ‘tech avail,’ as we like to say in the biz. But yeah, I’m ready.”

Meanwhile, star Ben Schwartz recently admitted to NME that his character Jean-Ralphio would be “too annoying” to get his own spin-off.