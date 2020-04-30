A new teaser for the reunion special of Parks And Recreation has been released ahead of it airing in the US today (April 30).

In the clip Leslie (Amy Poehler) catches up with Ron (Nick Offerman) from their respective quarantined locations, with Ron offering Leslie some venison jerky and joking that he’s been social distancing since he was four years old.

The teaser previews NBC’s full special, which is being aired to raise funds in the fight against the coronavirus. The one-off, half-hour scripted special will see the entire cast join in, who have each been filmed from their homes.

As reported by Variety, the reunion draws from current events, with Leslie remaining determined to stay connected to her friends and colleagues.

Parks And Recreation, which aired from 2009-2015, followed the antics of the staff at the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee.

According to Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry Gergich in the comedy series, the entire original cast will be involved in the reunion. He told the New York Post: “I literally had tears in my eyes after reading the script, and the fans are going to go crazy. Each character has that trait the fans love about them.”

The special is broadcast today (April 30) at 8.30pm ET/PT on NBC. Proceeds go to Feeding America.