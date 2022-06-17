Patrick Schwarzenegger describes ‘The Boys’ spinoff as “‘Euphoria’ meets superheroes”

The Boys star Patrick Schwarzenegger has described the forthcoming spinoff series as “Euphoria meets superheroes.”

The actor, who has been cast in a secret role in the still-untitled project, recently teased the storyline on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast.

“This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy,” the actor said of his experience filming, before revealing he originally auditioned for the role of Homelander in the flagship series.

Schwarzenegger also said he had shown his dad, Arnold, some photos from the set of The Boys spinoff to which he replied: “What the fuck are you filming?”

Meanwhile, The Boys was renewed for a fourth season last week.

In a statement, show creator Eric Kripke said: “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more.

“We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

In a four-star review of The Boys season three, NME wrote: “Season three of The Boys toys with the successful formula but maintains jaw-dropping results throughout, especially with the introduction of musical numbers, a reality TV show and new superhero Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

“It’s still the most adult, most graphic and most fun superhero show around and this bold and batshit run of episodes sees The Boys very much back in town.”