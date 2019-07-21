Patrick Stewart boldly returns in first official footage from ‘Star Trek: Picard’

The trailer for the 'Star Trek' spin-off was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

The first full look of Patrick Stewart’s return as Jean-Luc Picard has been unveiled in the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

Following a teaser released in May, the first official footage from the Star Trek spin-off was revealed yesterday (July 20) during the show’s panel at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

In the trailer, Picard is seen looking over Data’s body parts when he’s asked if he’s “ever been a stranger” to himself.

“Many, many times,” he answers. “Nearly two decades ago, Commander Data sacrificed his life for me. These past few years, I’ve really tried to belong here [away from Starfleet]. But it never truly felt like home.”

After a mysterious young woman seeks him out, Picard returns to Starfleet in order to protect her at all costs – and that means manning a Federation ship with his own crew of recruits.

Watch the trailer below:

Next Generation cast member Brent Spiner and Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan made a surprise appearance to announce that they would be joining Stewart in Picard as their respective characters Data and Seven of Nine.

Star Trek: Picard will arrive early 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino has been talking about his new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as rumours that he’ll direct a new version of Star Trek.

In a new interview, the director responds to rumours that he and JJ Abrams are working together on a new version of the sci-fi classic, saying that if he were to take the job on, the film would end up being something like “Pulp Fiction in space”.