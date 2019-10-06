Patrick Stewart’s ‘Star Trek’ Jean-Luc Picard spin-off finally has a release date – watch its new trailer

The Captain returns...

Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard spin-off, Star Trek: Picard, finally has a release date, along with a new trailer.

The new spin-off, starring Patrick Stewart, was announced last year and a first trailer followed back in May.

Stewart has now revealed that the new CBS All Access series, which will chronicle Picard’s adventures after Star Trek: The Next Generation, will come out on January 23 2020.

The announcement comes along with a new trailer. The action-packed clip comes with a slogan: “A legend never leaves the fight.”

In the original Star Trek series which ran between 1987 and 1994, Stewart played Picard in 178 episodes across seven series.

Picard has also appeared in four films for the franchise: Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Picard will run for 10 episodes, and tracks the future of the infamous character after Star Trek: Next Generation.

It will air in the US on CBS All Access, before coming to Amazon Prime Video globally every Friday.

The series tracks Picard’s retirement and home life in a vineyard, before being drawn back in to service.

Elsewhere in the cast, Santiago Cabrera will play Cristobal Rios, while Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora are also signed up.