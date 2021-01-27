Paul Bettany says a major ‘WandaVision’ actor hasn’t been leaked yet

WandaVision actor Paul Bettany has teased a major actor set to appear in the show.

The star, who plays Vision in the Disney+ show opposite Elizabeth Olsen as Vision, told the Lights Camera Barstool podcast that the appearance of a major actor has not yet been revealed.

“So many things get leaked, but there’s this thing that has been completely under wrap that happens,” Bettany began.

“I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great and I think people are going to be really excited,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense.”

Discussing the forthcoming fourth episode, landing on Disney+ this Friday (January 29), Bettany said: “I think people’s minds are going to explode…You can expect those two worlds [the sitcom world and the real world] to have more conflict.

“I don’t want to give away too much about the future episodes, but I will tell you this, there were more special effects requirements for our TV show than there were for Endgame.”

Reviewing WandaVision, NME wrote: “Marvel isn’t known for messing with its formula, but the big leap from cinema to streaming calls for a bold play – and WandaVision delivers.

“Nostalgia-phobes might soon grow bored of the ‘Honey, I’m home!’ shtick, but a slowly unwinding mystery should keep most of us hooked from week-to-week, even if beige wallpaper and oddly-patterned carpets aren’t your thing.”