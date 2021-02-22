Paul Bettany teases upcoming ‘WandaVision’ cameo: “I’ve longed to work with them”

Paul Bettany has said a remaining cameo in WandaVision is someone that he has always wanted to work with.

The actor, who portrays Vision in the Marvel–Disney+ series, teased that a big character reveal is still to come at some point over the show’s remaining two episodes.

Bettany told Esquire magazine in a new interview: “Of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, there is one character that has not been revealed.

“It’s an actor that I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It’s just fireworks on set. So, I’m really excited for people to see that stuff,” he said.

*Spoilers below*

In episode five, Wanda’s dead brother Pietro makes a surprise appearance, portrayed by Evan Peters (who played Pietro/Quicksilver in the X-Men movies), replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who played him in the MCU).

Meanwhile, in other news, WandaVision star Randall Park has given his approval to the idea of a spin-off series based around his character Agent Jimmy Woo.

Fans have been calling for Woo to get his own show on the back of the popular Marvel TV series ever since actor and director Stephen Ford posited the idea on Twitter last week, and Park told NME in a new interview (watch above) that he’s keen on it too.

The last episodes of season one of WandaVision air on February 26 and March 5 on Disney+.