Paul Chuckle has taken to social media to confirm he has contracted COVID-19. The comedian confirmed his symptoms were “mild” but that the experience was “not nice”.

Chuckle recorded a video message on Twitter urging people to stay home to protect the NHS.

“Hi guys, just checking in to let you know I’m still around,” Chuckle’s message began. “I’ve been laid up with Covid-19 for a good few days, it was mild, but it was there and it’s not nice, I promise you.

“So please, please stay inside. We’re all going stir-crazy, we know that, but please stay inside, take the pressure off the NHS, Marie Curie etc, please stay in, guys, and enjoy it the best you can.”

Chuckle also spoke to fans online explaining how his wife had been vigilant about his health and monitoring his breathing specifically while he displayed symptoms.

“Sue nearly scared me to death hovering over me at 2am in the dark APPARENTLY checking I was still breathing because she was so worried, but today I don’t feel quite so bad. Hope you are well.”

Paul Chuckle spoke out following the death of his brother and comedy partner Barry in August 2018. “It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”

Barry Chuckle was 73 years old when he passed away.