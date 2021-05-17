Paul McCartney has teamed up with Rick Rubin for a new documentary series on Hulu.

McCartney 3, 2, 1 will explore McCartney’s musical history as a former Beatle, for a rare one-on-one interview with Rubin.

The six-episode series will span McCartney’s work with The Beatles and Wings as well as his 50 plus years as a solo artist. It is set to debut on Hulu on July 16.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment in a statement obtained by Deadline.

He continued: “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honour that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

McCartney 3, 2, 1 was directed by Zachary Heinzerling, while both McCartney and Rubin are among the executive producers on the project.

McCartney released his most recent solo album ‘McCartney III’ last December, and released a reworking of it alongside an array of collaborators last month, as ‘McCartney III: Imagined’.

In a four-star review of ‘McCartney III: Imagined’, NME wrote: “The sheer star-power and respect from contemporaries and newbies is another flex that proves the endeavour, which started over 51 years ago, was a worthy one.”