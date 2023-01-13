‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ reviews hail Paul Mescal as “horribly good” for bringing “dangerous energy” to stage

The reviews are in on the latest stage production of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ starring Paul Mescal – and the critics are full of praise.

Mescal stars as the abusive Stanley in the classic Tennessee Williams play, which has been given a new lease of life at the Almeida Theatre, London. The Normal People star has been hailed by reviewers for his role in the play.

Starring opposite Patsy Ferran as the female protagonist, Blanche DuBois, Mescal’s performance has been called “horribly good”, with reviews praising his “dangerous energy in the role as well as his “natural” presence on stage.

The Guardian is full of praise for the stage production in a four star review. The review says of Mescal: “Mescal appears as natural on stage as on screen. He has a blank-eyed disdain for Blanche and her imperious judgments of him but we see his jealous insecurity through his rages, and that the real fight between Stanley and Blanche is for Stella’s heart.”

The review goes on to conclude: “For all its clever artifice and non-naturalism, it is the power of these performances that gives this production its fierce and dangerous energy.”

The Evening Standard also chooses to highlight Mescal’s performance as the play’s antagonist, Stanley Kowlaski, commenting: “He’s horribly good: an insinuating, cat-like Kowalski with a wicked smirk and an incipient mullet, the violence in him barely battened down.”

Meanwhile, The Independent states that Mescal is “truly transformed” from his previous roles in this production. “His Stanley Kowalski radiates with rage, wearing his psychopathy on his sleeve, with a menacing sexuality that could stop traffic – or make you run and hide,” the reviewer states. “Connell’s gold chain lies in tatters. It’s entrancing to watch.”

The Telegraph agrees, with its reviewer commenting: “Mescal sheds the boy next door tenderness we fell for on TV in a performance that glints with muscular fixity and a mindset of suppressed fury.”

Mescal can be seen in ‘A Streetcar Name Desire at the Almeida Theatre up until February 4.