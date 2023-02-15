Paul Mescal explains why he is keeping his relationship status “private”

Paul Mescal has revealed he’s keeping his relationship status “private” following his rumoured split from Phoebe Bridgers.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Normal People actor explained why talking about his relationships publicly wouldn’t benefit him.

“When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me,” he said. “But the temptation still exists to be like: ‘Shut the fuck up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

He continued: “But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve.

“But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me. It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like: “I’ve said what I need to say.’ And then it’s just Twitter fodder.”

Mescal is nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars for his performance in Aftersun. In the film, he plays a young father trying to connect with his 11-year-old daughter when they go on holiday to a Turkish resort.

In a four-star review of Aftersun, NME wrote: “Liable to increase the cult around Mescal, following his BAFTA-winning turn in Normal People, Aftersun may be small in scale, but it leaves a distinct and lasting impression. No question, it’s the best British movie this year.”

Mescal’s fellow nominees in the Best Actor category include Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin) and Bill Nighy (Living).

Elsewhere, Mescal is reportedly set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s villain Commodus.