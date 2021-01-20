Normal People star Paul Mescal has said he did “stupid things” with his salary.

Reflecting on his success starring in the hit BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller, the actor told OK! Magazine that he bought his fellow cast members a round of drinks.

He added that this cost “pretty much my entire wage,” per Metro.

“I did stupid things like buying the cast a round of drinks, which was pretty much my entire wage!” Mescal said of his breakout role.

The actor played Connell Waldron in last year’s major TV series, opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan. The story follows Connell and Marianne as they fall in and out of each other’s lives from school days to college, between Sligo and Dublin in Ireland.

Meanwhile, a short film starring Paul Mescal is set to premiere at this year’s virtual edition of Dublin Film Festival, taking place March 3-14.

Drifting tells the story of Cian (Mescal) and Pat (Dafhyd Flynn) who have been best friends since they were young boys. Pat becomes curious about the world beyond the confines of their small town life, while Cian seems content, and a strain grows on their friendship.

Tickets for the short film programmes, all of which take place on March 3, are available now here, while the full programme is set to be launched on February 3.