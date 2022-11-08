Paul Mescal remembers exchange with “fucking rude” ‘Normal People’ fan

Paul Mescal has opened up about an exchange he had with a “fucking rude” Normal People fan.

The actor starred alongside Daisy Edgar Jones in the hit BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel in 2020, which was praised for its realistic depiction of sex on screen.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Mescal recounted an interaction he had with one particular fan shortly after the show’s release.

The actor said he was out with his friends when they ran into a hen party and one woman told him: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!”

“I remember that was the first time that I was really angry,” Mescal said. “I was like, ‘That’s fucking rude!’ It’s embarrassing for you, it’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends and now I have to say no to you.”

The actor went on to say that “luckily” interactions like that were an “anomaly” and that he’s asked for photos “relatively infrequently”.

“Most people are really nice. Some people are not,” he said. “The classic is like, a drunk fucking dude coming up to me and being like, ‘My girlfriend really fucking loved the show,’ and I’m like… ‘You don’t need to be ashamed that you watched a television show, dude.’”

Mescal previously spoke of being objectified when Normal People was first released in 2020.

“It’s to be expected,” he told Elle magazine, “given the intimacy of my scenes, but it doesn’t make it easier. I daren’t read some of the intense DMs I receive. But it’s not enough to put me off the industry.”