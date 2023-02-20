Paul Rudd says he felt “strange” being in final ‘Friends’ episode

Paul Rudd has said he felt “strange” being in the final episode of Friends.

The actor, who played Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) third husband Mike Hannigan, first appeared in the sitcom in 2002 during the third episode of season nine.

He had a recurring role throughout the show’s final two seasons, including an appearance in the final episode titled The Last One which aired in 2004.

Advertisement

Speaking to Heart Breakfast on Friday (February 17) about his involvement in the sitcom, Rudd said: “The whole thing was a bit surreal I must say to be a part of that. Because I came on near the end… I never knew I was going to be in as many as I was.

“But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode and I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I’m getting a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.’”

He added: “They were all crying, it was emotional, and I was just like, ‘Woah.’ I felt very privileged but I was like, ‘Oh I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.’”

Rudd currently stars in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Kang has an intimidating presence not unlike Darth Vader. In fact, he’s so compelling that after his initial introduction about half-way through Quantumania, the other characters seem less interesting by comparison.

Advertisement

“Rudd and Lilly might be first-billed on the poster, but this is undeniably the Majors show – did Marvel just find its next great villain?”