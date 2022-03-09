‘Peacemaker’ airing on UK TV later this month

The John Cena-starring series Peacemaker has found its home in the UK, with an air date set for later this month.

The forthcoming show focuses on Cena’s character which he first played in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad last year.

Alongside Cena, the show stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Watch the new trailer for Peacemaker here:

An official description for the show reads: “Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

In a four-star review of The Suicide Squad, NME wrote: “Gunn succeeds in juggling characters from the original Suicide Squad movie – Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) becomes an unexpected voice of reason here – with new recruits including Peacemaker (John Cena), a jacked All-American patriot with a deeply questionable moral code.

“Appealingly played by Cena, the latter’s story arc should whet appetites for HBO Max’s upcoming Peacemaker TV series.”

Peacemaker will be available to watch on Sky Max and NOW from March 22. The series first aired in the US in January, with critics calling it a “gloriously goofy sendup and a sincere character study”.