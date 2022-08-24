‘Peaky Blinders’ boss announces illegal boxing series with Stephen Graham

A synopsis for A Thousand Blows says the show “follows Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End.

Advertisement

“Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets.

“As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer played by Stephen Graham, and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.”

Knight, who was the executive producer and creator of Peaky Blinders, said: “I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told.”

Graham starred in the final season of Peaky Blinders, and praised Matriarch Productions for joining up on the release of A Thousand Blows.