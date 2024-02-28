‘Peaky Blinders’ actor Paul Anderson breaks silence after crack cocaine arrest

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson has broken his silence after his recent fine for possession of crack cocaine.

The actor, who played Arthur Shelby Jr. in the BBC crime drama, was fined for possession of drugs including crack cocaine last month. Appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on January 25, he pleaded guilty to four charges: possession of class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances.

The actor had recently shared a photograph of himself that led some to speculate on his health, but the actor has now followed up with a new photo of him on the set of the upcoming American Civil War drama series The Gray House, and added a comment to reassure his fans.

“Back to business and back on set today,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all your love and concern to everyone. I was and have been absolutely flattened by the flu.”

Anderson also wrote: “I also want to take time to thank each and every one of you all over the world for all the messages of love and support, I see you and appreciate it humbly and sincerely.”

“Always remember nobody cares about the truth when the lie is way more entertaining than the truth. I am back don’t you worry about that.”

According to prosecutor Kevin Kendridge, Anderson was caught with the substances on Boxing Day, with police reportedly called to a pub in north London after a customer smelled crack cocaine fumes coming from a toilet the actor had just exited (via Daily Mail).

Police allegedly found Anderson intoxicated nearby with a young man and a 17-month-old baby, and he was taken to a police station where they found crack cocaine, a wrap of brown powder found to be amphetamines alongside diazepam and pregabalin.

The actor’s lawyer Moira MacFarlane told the court: “You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.

“He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements.”

Macfarlane said Anderson had not been smoking crack cocaine, adding: “He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no.”

The actor has been fined a total of £1,345 following the incident.

Peaky Blinders came to an end in 2022 after six series. However, creator Steven Knight revealed in December that the show’s cinema version should begin filming in 2024.

“I’m just working on the final bits of [the script] at the moment,” he said. “I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024].”