‘Peaky Blinders’ announces online competition ahead of season six

Peaky Blinders has confirmed a new competition for fans in the build-up to season six of the show.

The BBC show is due to return for a final season this year, and fans now have the chance to carry out a series of orders from the Peaky Blinders themselves from this week.

Shared on the show’s official Instagram page, a note declares: “Over the next month you will be issued with a series of orders that you must carry out, each more challenging than the last. This may not be easy but you will be greatly rewarded for your efforts.

“AWAIT YOUR FIRST ORDER, WEDNESDAY AT 7:30AM GMT. BY ORDER OF THE PEAKY BLINDERS”.

The caption further clarifies: “You’ll receive your orders here. Once you’ve carried each of them out, come back to unlock your reward.”

While season six will be the final TV outing for Cillian Murphy and co, the story is set to continue on the big screen – which is now planned to go into World War Two and beyond.

Speaking to Empire recently, creator Steven Knight revealed he was going back on his original plans to end the story at the dawn of the war, saying: “It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated.

“It’s also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really.

“But I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.”

He added: “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning.”

As for season six, Murphy has teased a “very intense” tone, telling Rolling Stone UK: “The word we keep using is ‘gothic.’ Yeah, it’s going to be heavy!”