‘Peaky Blinders’ ballet spin-off tickets go on sale

The Peaky Blinders franchise is expanding further with a ballet show in London. Tickets are available here.

Performed by the Rambert Dance Company, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby is written for the stage by show creator Steven Knight.

The limited run show is heading to the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London, with performances scheduled from October 12 to November 6.

Ticket prices range from £24 to £90 and can be purchased here.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Tommy and the Peakys fought side by side at Flanders and this piece takes us into the trenches. Bound together by their shared experiences, a truly personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy becomes mesmerised by the mysterious and alluring Grace.”

Peaky Blinders is midway through its sixth and final season, with a feature film and video game spin-offs also in the works.

It was recently confirmed the finale will have a feature-length runtime of 81 minutes, in what’s described as a “very different” episode.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, director Anthony Byrne said: “It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything we’ve done before. It’s very epic in scope. It feels like a film – it’s kind a dry run for the feature film.”

NME’s four-star review of season six reads: “Impressively, there’s nothing about the return of Peaky Blinders that feels forced, contrived – and that hasn’t always been the case in the five-preceding series.

“We might just be an hour into the most keenly anticipated finale of 2022, but we’re off to a start as impressive as any of Tommy’s prized mares.”

Peaky Blinders season six continues on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm. The final season is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 10.