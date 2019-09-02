The hit show is currently screening its fifth season on the BBC

The success of Peaky Blinders has played a significant role in attracting a record number of tourists to Birmingham.

Set largely in the UK’s second city, Stephen Knight’s BBC drama, which is currently screening its fifth season, follows the trials and tribulations of the Birmingham-based Shelby family.

Birmingham is reaping the rewards of Peaky Blinders-mania, with the city benefiting from a surge in “screen tourism” — where tourists head to certain locations they’ve seen depicted on TV or in films.

This is despite the fact that no scenes in the show are actually filmed in Birmingham, with the nearby Black Country Living Museum in Dudley serving as the closest filming location to the show’s setting.

The Blinders boom helped bring a record 42.8 million tourists to Birmingham in 2018, according to new figures published by the West Midlands Growth Company. That number is 2.5% up from 2017 and a 26% increase on 2013, when Peaky Blinders‘ first season aired.

A record 131.4 million also visited the West Midlands as a whole last year.

“The Peaky effect is really gaining momentum here, with tours and events in the West Midlands selling out months in advance,” Andy Street, the Mayor of West Midlands, told The Guardian about the growth in tourism.

“Record numbers of tourists are now visiting the region, with many people wanting to explore the places and stories associated with the show.”

The inaugural Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place in Digbeth, Birmingham on September 14-15.