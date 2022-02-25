‘Peaky Blinders’ cast hit Birmingham for season six premiere

The cast of Peaky Blinders attended the premiere for the show’s sixth and final season on Thursday (February 24) at Cineworld in Birmingham.

Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby) and Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Stark) were among those at the event, alongside Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong) and Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby).

Amber Anderson and Charlene McKenna were also in attendance, along with James Frecheville who is a newcomer for the final season.

Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby, was unable to make the premiere due to filming commitments on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer.

The actor will play the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic, an American physicist whose involvement in the Manhattan Project led him to be dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Speaking about the role recently, Murphy said: “I’m interested in the man and what [inventing the atomic bomb] does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me – I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating.”

He added: “Tommy Shelby’s a complete contradiction, too. People identify with that, because we all walk around with these contradictory ideas coexisting in our heads.”

The final season of Peaky Blinders will also honour late actor Helen McCrory, who died aged 52 from cancer in April last year – when filming on the sixth season had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the new season to Variety, Murphy said: “I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season.

“It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is just an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show.”

Peaky Blinders season six is scheduled to air on February 27 at 9pm on BBC One.