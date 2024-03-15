‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight is working on a series about the Guinness family

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has announced his latest collaboration with Netflix, a series about the Guinness family.

The new, eight-part series will be titled House Of Guinness, and the episodes will be directed by Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl.

As per the official Netflix synopsis, the series will be set in 19th-century Dublin and New York. It will begin with the death of Benjamin Guinness before following his four adult children – Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben – as they vie for power and control of their expanding brewery business.

The series will be produced by Knight, Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, and Martin Haines. The casting for the film is yet to be announced.

In a press release (via Whats On Netflix), Knight said that he has always been fascinated by the stories of the wealthy and influential Guinness dynasty. He added that he was excited to bring the characters to life.

The series has not yet confirmed a production start date, but with Knight and two directors on board, pre-production is expected to begin soon.

In other news, Knight recently confirmed that filming on his highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie will begin later this year.

Speaking to the Radio Times in December, Knight revealed that he’s almost finished writing the film’s script, and that production should get underway in the middle of 2024.

“I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment,” he said. “I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024],” he added.