‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight says a movie “is going to happen”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said that a movie will definitely happen once the show ends.

The showrunner elaborated on the news that the show’s sixth season will be its last, having said “the story will continue in another form”.

“Covid changed our plans,” Knight recently told Deadline. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

Advertisement

The showrunner had previously told the publication that Peaky Blinders is “a beast that will not die,” and although initial plans pointed towards a seventh season, the pandemic forced the team to rearrange.

Adding more on what to expect from season six, executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet.

“Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.”

Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole recently told NME he hoped season six would be released by the end of 2021. In 2020 he said: “I’m hoping that we can go back to work next year and that we can have things ready for you by the end of the year.”

Cole also said he had been kept in the dark about scripts, including those for the upcoming season. “The fantastic thing about working with Steve, from an actor’s perspective, is you will always be surprised and there’ll always be something good in the script,” he said.

Advertisement

“I always say – and this isn’t me being difficult – when anyone asks me about what I think might happen, I can tell you everything I think might happen but one thing I can guarantee is that none of it will be true and none of it will actually happen because Steve has one of those brains that will never fail to come up with something more interesting than I could ever think of.”