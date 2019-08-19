It'll be based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book 'SAS: Rogue Heroes'

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight has been commissioned to adapt a new BBC drama about the SAS.

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book SAS: Rogue Heroes, Knight will write the new series which “will tell the story behind the revolutionary thinking which led to the creation of a new form of combat and warfare in the deserts of North Africa”.

“Celebrating the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of this story, the series will delve into the psychology of the flawed, reckless but astonishingly brave group of maverick officers and men who formed the SAS in the darkest days of World War Two,” the BBC promised in a statement.

The production company Kudos, who were behind such series as Broadchurch and Humans, will produce the upcoming series, which will also be called SAS: Rogue Heroes.

“This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows,” Knight said of the new show. “We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them.”

Casting information will be announced in due course.

As well as Peaky Blinders, Knight is also known for creating the Tom Hardy-starring series Taboo and as the co-creator of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

NME recently previewed the music which will form the soundtrack for Peaky Blinders‘ forthcoming fifth season, which premieres this Sunday (August 25) on the BBC.