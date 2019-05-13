It's due to open later this year

The world’s first Peaky Blinders escape room is coming to the UK, it has been announced.

Due to open in the same city that the BBC series is based in, Escape Live have announced that it will be bringing the Peaky Blinders escape room to Birmingham later this year – with plans to expand across the UK.

Allowing fans to immerse themselves in the world of the criminal gang, Endemol Shine Group and Caryn Mandabach Productions have partnered with Escape Live to launch the themed escape room.

“This is fantastic news for Peaky Blinders fans everywhere,” Jas Sodhi, Escape Live’s Managing Director, said. “We’re looking forward to re-imagining this international drama phenomenon into a number of escape experiences.

“Peaky Blinders has been enjoyed by millions of viewers across the world, but it is only right that these experiences are brought to Birmingham first. The first rooms will be coming to Birmingham soon and we can’t wait for fans of the series to see what we have planned.”

Jane Smith, Director of Brand Licensing & Strategy for Endemol Shine Group, added: “There is a huge appetite from audiences to take part in experiences based on the Peaky Blinders series and it is key for us to ensure that the official products and events live up to fans expectations.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with the experienced team at Escape Live who will bring the Peaky Blinders series to life and deliver an outstanding experience which will really wow players.”

Meanwhile, a Peaky Blinders VR video game has been confirmed for 2020.

Players will be able to “interact and collude with much-loved characters in real time” as part of the virtual reality experience.