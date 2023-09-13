‘Peaky Blinders’ fans believe an announcement is coming after anniversary post

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has teased the future of the franchise in an anniversary post.

To mark the 10-year anniversary since the show first aired on BBC Two in 2013, the Peaky Blinders social media accounts shared a quote on Tuesday (September 12) from Knight teasing that the “story is not yet over”.

“It hardly seems believable that it’s ten years since Tommy Shelby first rode that black horse through the streets of Birmingham,” Knight wrote. “The phenomenal global success of the show is down to the brilliance and hard work of the loyal team that makes it happen.

“Ten years on and the story is not yet over. Watch this space.”

A decade today since Series 1 Episode 1 of Peaky Blinders first aired, on BBC Two. Huge thanks to our incredible fans for the past ten years. Here’s to the next ten…#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/FUsCEoJMzT — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) September 12, 2023

Following the post, many fans believe an announcement is imminent. In response, one X user wrote: “YASS YASS WATCHING THIS SPACE.”

“Not over you say,” another wrote, with the side-eye emoji.

Peaky Blinders came to an end after six seasons last year. A feature-length film, which is expected to serve as a continuation, is currently in the works.

In July last year, Knight confirmed he had “nearly” finished writing the script for the film, which would be shot in Birmingham. It was expected to start shooting in 2023.

The creator also recently teased Peaky Blinders could continue in a spin-off series following the feature film’s release.

“I think after the film, we will look at [it],” Knight told the BBC. “It would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the ‘50s, and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people.”

He added: “But if there is an appetite for the world then it will continue.”

A Peaky Blinders stage show debuted in Birmingham and London last year. In a four-star review, NME described the show as the “most immersive and intoxicating way to experience Knight’s now timeless story”.