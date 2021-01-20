‘Peaky Blinders’ fans can book a stay in Arthur Shelby’s country house

Peaky Blinders fans can book a stay in Arthur Shelby’s countryside house in Cheshire.

The residence, used in season four of Steven Knight’s BBC show, is located right beside Tatton Park Estate and is currently up for rent on Vrbo.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms are on offer within the Hawthorn Bank property – and the owners say pets are welcome as well.

Advertisement

The property is described as having period-specific details, but is also “renovated with modern creature comforts” according to the listing.

Fans can book to stay for a minimum of four nights, at £180 per night. You can also ask for a hot tub to be delivered, too.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight recently confirmed a movie “is going to happen”, following the news that the sixth season will be the show’s last.

“Covid changed our plans,” Knight recently told Deadline. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

Knight has since confirmed that filming began this month, and that the “story will continue in a form” after the end.

Advertisement

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” he said. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”