‘Peaky Blinders’ film will shoot in 2023, creator confirms

A feature length Peaky Blinders film will begin shooting in 2023, creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

Editing on the show’s sixth and final season has nearly been completed according to Knight, and the film will wrap up the story completely.

“That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it,” Knight said at the London Film Festival, as reported by Variety. He also confirmed that the film “will be set in and shot in Birmingham.”

Knight has said that spin-offs to the acclaimed show may still be on the cards, but if they do go ahead they will most likely be without his involvement, choosing instead to “pass on the baton.”

Earlier this year, the show’s star Conrad Khan said the script for season six is “amazing”.

The actor, who will be joining the show in the forthcoming final season, recently told NME that getting the role was “a dream come true”.

“The script is amazing,” Khan began. “When I had my first audition, I was like ‘This is so cool that I get to read this’, I couldn’t believe it and then when I got the part, it really was a dream come true.”

The final season comes after the death of the show’s co-star Helen McCrory, who played matriarch Polly Gray.

“I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend,” the show’s star Cillian Murphy said in a statement to the PA news agency obtained by the Evening Standard.

He continued: “Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.”