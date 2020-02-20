‘Peaky Blinders’: Joe Cole rules out surprise return as John Shelby

Actor Joe Cole has ruled out making a shock return to Peaky Blinders as his slain character John Shelby in future episodes of the show.

Cole’s character was killed off in a shooting during the fourth season of the BBC period drama.

While Tom Hardy’s character Alfie Solomons made a surprise return to Peaky Blinders in the most recent season of the show (after viewers were led to believe that he was gunned down by Tommy Shelby in season four), Cole has now moved to quash any lingering hope that John Shelby will be similarly resurrected.

Advertisement

“I think it’s hard to come back from that,” Cole told the Radio Times about the manner of John Shelby’s death in season four. “So I’m not sure!”

Season six of Peaky Blinders is currently in pre-production, with no release date set as yet.

Last week, Peaky Blinders beat Fleabag, Stranger Things, End Of The Fucking World and Top Boy to the prize for Best TV Series at the NME Awards 2020.

Speaking to NME after picking up the award, Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton confirmed that filming is set to start “soon” on the new episodes.

Advertisement

Anna Calvi, meanwhile, looks set to be involved in producing the score for Peaky Blinders season six after she worked on the soundtrack for the most recent season of the drama.