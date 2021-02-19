Museum used for ‘Peaky Blinders’ filming receives emergency arts funding

A museum which is used as a set for Peaky Blinders, has been given emergency arts funding by the government.

The Black Country Living Museum will receive £3.74m from the Culture Recovery Fund, for regeneration and maintenance projects that were planned before the coronavirus pandemic, but now face delays or increased costs.

It is currently being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Before the pandemic, the West Midlands attraction had been planning “the single biggest development in its history”, according to the BBC.

It comes after fans were recently invited to book a stay in Arthur Shelby’s (Paul Anderson) countryside house in Cheshire.

The residence, used in season four of Steven Knight’s BBC show, is located right beside Tatton Park Estate and is currently up for rent on Vrbo.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms are on offer within the Hawthorn Bank property – and the owners say pets are welcome as well.

The property is described as having period-specific details, but is also “renovated with modern creature comforts” according to the listing.

Fans can book to stay for a minimum of four nights, at £180 per night. You can also ask for a hot tub to be delivered, too.

Meanwhile Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight recently confirmed a movie “is going to happen”, following the news that the sixth season will be the show’s last.

“Covid changed our plans,” Knight recently told Deadline. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”