Cillian Murphy has opened up about the new season of Peaky Blinders saying that it will “honour” late actor Helen McCrory.

McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the BBC series, died aged 52 from cancer in April last year – when filming on the sixth season had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up about the new season, Murphy said he thinks it will be a “tribute” to her.

He told Variety: “I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season.

“It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show.

“My thoughts are always with Damian [Lewis, her husband] and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Murphy said he thinks fans will be “pleased” with the new season, which he described as “special”.

When asked what fans can expect, he said: “I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic shit happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of McCrory.

“I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased.”

Earlier today (February 15), the premiere date of the new season was unveiled in Birmingham via a giant mural.

The 12.71 metre high mural featured a picture of Murphy as Tommy Shelby and confirmed that the new season will air on February 27th at 9pm on BBC One.

The image appeared over the Old Crown in Digbeth and was painted over seven days by street artist Akse.