‘Peaky Blinders’ season six is heading to Netflix in June

Peaky Blinders season six will arrive on Netflix on June 10.

Following the show’s UK premiere on BBC One on Sunday February 27, the streaming giant confirmed the sixth and final season will arrive on the platform worldwide in June.

While this is the final season, several spin-offs and a feature-length movie are already in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, the show’s creator Steven Knight said: “I’m seeing this as the end of the beginning, rather than the beginning of the end.”

There's one last deal to be done. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10 pic.twitter.com/lDZJkCqiTk — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2022

Peaky Blinders season six stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole and Tom Hardy. The final season will also honour late actor Helen McCrory, who passed away from cancer last year before filming.

Speaking about paying tribute to McCrory and her character Polly Gray, Tommy Shelby actor Murphy said: “I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season.

“It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show.”

Advertisement

In NME’s four-star review of Peaky Blinders season six, it reads: “Impressively, there’s nothing about the return of Peaky Blinders that feels forced, contrived – and that hasn’t always been the case in the five-preceding series.

“We might just be an hour into the most keenly anticipated finale of 2022, but we’re off to a start as impressive as any of Tommy’s prized mares.”