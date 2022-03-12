‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack featuring Nick Cave, Arctic Monkeys getting vinyl release

To celebrate Peaky Blinders’ final series, the original soundtrack is getting a vinyl release.

The 49 tracks of music and dialogue from the show’s first five seasons will be spread across three blood-red LPs.

The vinyl release will feature two versions of Peaky Blinders’ iconic theme tune ‘Right Hand Red’ – the original by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds as well as a reworked version by PJ Harvey.

Other tracks included are Jack White‘s ‘Love Is Blindness’, Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, Radiohead’s ‘You and Whose Army?’ and ‘Lazarus’ by David Bowie.

Songs by Royal Blood, Laura Marling, The White Stripes and Queens Of The Stone Age will also appear. Check out the complete tracklisting and pre-order the record here.

“The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time,” said creator Steven Knight in a statement. “It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack.

“I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is currently airing on BBC One and is set to hit Netflix on June 10.

While this is the last run of episodes, several spin-offs and a feature-length movie are already in the pipeline. Speaking to NME, Steven Knight said: “I’m seeing this as the end of the beginning, rather than the beginning of the end.”

NME’s four-star review of Peaky Blinders season six said: “Impressively, there’s nothing about the return of Peaky Blinders that feels forced, contrived – and that hasn’t always been the case in the five-preceding series.

“We might just be an hour into the most keenly anticipated finale of 2022, but we’re off to a start as impressive as any of Tommy’s prized mares.”