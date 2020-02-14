‘Peaky Blinders’ star confirms season six will start filming “soon”

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton has revealed that filming for the next season of the show will start “soon”.

The 21-year-old star, who portrays Finn Shelby in the BBC drama, was speaking backstage after Peaky Blinders took home the NME Award for Best TV Series (supported by 19 Crimes) on Wednesday (February 12).

“Can’t wait to get back stuck in for [season] six. Six is going to start soon. I can’t tell you when,” he said on camera. When NME pushed him for a definitive answer, he joked that he would provide the details of where and when.

Elsewhere in the interview, which you can watch in full above, Kirton revealed that he will strut along to the show’s theme tune if he hears it played in public.

Speaking with Anna Calvi besides him, who scored the music for the latest series, Kirton said that his excitement hearing ‘Red Right Hand’, the show’s theme song by Nick Cave, hasn’t yet worn off.

“I was walking through Ace Hotel [in Shoreditch] – I get gassed when I hear it though… and I walked through and nobody knew that I was there obviously, it’s only me, and I was giving it a proper little bop. And I understand now, they probably should start playing it when we’re doing the sequences where we’re acting badass.”

Calvi, meanwhile, said that she believes Peaky Blinders has connected so well with audiences over the years because it has family at the heart.

“It feels like it’s at the epicentre of something,” she said. “Mainly, it’s about family, and I think everyone can relate to that. The look is so important, the music… the amazing set pieces. It’s just such a well-produced, executed show.”

Peaky Blinders beat Fleabag, Stranger Things, End Of The Fucking World and Top Boy to the prize at the NME Awards 2020.